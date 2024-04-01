'What PM Modi Is Doing...' Arvind Kejriwal, Sent To 15-Day Jail

The central agency has accused Arvind Kejriwal of being a "conspirator"

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejrwal was sent to judicial custody till April 15 by a local court today.

The Aam Aadmi Party chief was arrested in a corruption case linked to the Delhi liquor policy on March 21, and had been in the Enforcement Directorate lock-up since then.

The probe agency this morning did not seek his custody, after which the Rouse Avenue court sent him to jail till April 15.

While being brought to the court, Mr Kejriwal told reporters, "What Prime Minister Narendra Modi is doing is not good for the country."

Mr Kejriwal's arrest has brought together the Opposition bloc, which was making more headlines recently over its differences than its unity.

In a show of strength, the INDIA alliance held a mega rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, accusing the BJP of decimating the Opposition through the Central investigative agencies.

The BJP hit back, declaring that the rally was not about saving democracy as projected but a "save family" and "hide corruption" rally.

The central agency has accused the AAP leader of being a "conspirator". The ED believes the now-scrapped policy provided an impossibly high profit margin of nearly 185 per cent for retailers and 12 per cent for wholesalers.

AAP has maintained that there will be no change in the leadership, even if that means Mr Kerjriwal functions as the chief minister fromthe prison. The BJP., meanwhile, has termed Mr Kejriwal's "work from jail plan" a sham.

The Chief Minister has also moved the Delhi High Court against his arrest, arguing that his fundamental rights were violated by the probe agency. The court had issued a notice to the ED, seeking a reply by tomorrow. The hearing will resume on April 3.