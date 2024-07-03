Arvind Kejriwal Approaches High Court For Bail In Case Filed By CBI

The Delhi chief minister was arrested by the CBI on June 26.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who remains under 14-day judicial custody (till July 12) in the corruption case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam, has petitioned the Delhi High Court for bail.

On Wednesday, his bail plea was mentioned before a bench presided over by Acting Chief Justice (ACJ) Manmohan for urgent listing.

Chief Minister Kejriwal's lawyer urged the court that the bail plea be taken up for hearing on Thursday.

At this, the ACJ assured that Mr Kejriwal's bail petition will be heard on Friday, July 5.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday issued notice on a plea filed by the chief minister challenging his arrest by the CBI. A bench of Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the central agency to file its response by July 17 in the matter.

On June 26, Mr Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI and was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court. Subsequently, he was sent to three-day CBI custody for interrogation.

Permission was granted to the CBI to produce him in the special court after questioning him in Tihar Jail last week.

Recently, the Delhi High Court stayed a trial court order granting bail to Mr Kejriwal in a money laundering case, saying that the documents and arguments were not appreciated by the lower court.

The Supreme Court, in May, had reserved its verdict on the petition filed by CM Kejriwal challenging his arrest and subsequent remand by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the excise policy case. He was ordered to be released on 21-day interim bail by the top court in view of the general elections.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)