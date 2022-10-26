Include Lakshmi, Ganesh Images On Currency Notes: Arvind Kejriwal To PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include the images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on fresh currency notes.

He suggested the new currency notes could have a picture of Mahatma Gandhi on one side and images of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesh on the other.

Mr Kejriwal said that having images of the two deities on the currency notes will help the country prosper.

"Despite making efforts, sometimes our efforts do not fructify if gods and goddesses are not blessing us. I appeal to PM Modi to have photos of Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on our currency notes," he said.