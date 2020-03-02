Arvind Kejriwal Announces 1 Crore For Family Of Intel Man Killed In Delhi

Intelligence Bureau employee Ankit Sharma died last week.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced an ex gratia amount of Rs 1 crore for the family of Ankit Sharma, the intelligence official who was killed in Delhi last week. His body, bearing 400 stab wounds, was recovered from a drain a Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi, one of the worst-hit areas in last week's violence.

Ankit Sharma's father, Ravinder Sharma, who also works with the Intelligence Bureau, accused the supporters of a Aam Aadmi Party leader Tahir Hussain of the murder.

The 26-year-old, who worked as a Security Assistant with the Intelligence Bureau, had gone missing on Tuesday. His family said he was taken away by a mob on his way home from work.

His body, bearing multiple wounds, was found in a drain the next day. His family said he was beaten and then shot.

Tahir Hussain was charged with murder and arson and was suspended from the primary membership of AAP.

"No one, be it any party, should be spared if they are responsible for inciting violence," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said.

In a video, Tahir Hussain denied the allegations, saying his family and he "went to a safe place in presence of police on 24th" and did not return home after that.

The BJP's Kapil Mishra, whose rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act was linked to the beginning of the violence on Sunday, also accused Tahir Hussain of complicity in the murder.

"The killer is Hussain. In the video, he can be seen with the masked boys carrying sticks, stones, bullets and petrol bombs. He was constantly talking to Kejriwal and AAP leaders," Kapil Mishra was quoted by news agency ANI.