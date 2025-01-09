Arvind Kejriwal Alleges BJP Manipulating Voters' List In His Constituency

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday lodged a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging that the BJP has manipulated the electoral roll in the New Delhi assembly constituency from where he is contesting the upcoming elections.

Arvind Kejriwal alleged that people associated with the BJP applied to add 13,000 new voters in the electoral roll and they sought to cancel 5,500 voter entries to "influence" the voting in its favour.

The former Delhi chief minister visited the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday to lodge a complaint against these alleged malpractices.

Addressing the media after meeting EC officials, Arvind Kejriwal said, "In the past 22 days, 5,500 applications have been received for deletion of voter names in the New Delhi constituency. There are about one lakh voters in this constituency, meaning applications to remove 5.5 per cent of the electorate have been filed in just 22 days." "This raises serious concerns, as when the Election Commission contacted some of these people, they denied submitting such applications. All 89 individuals contacted stated they had not filed any requests. It clearly indicates a scam," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal further highlighted the sudden surge in voter registration applications.

"In the last 15 days, applications for adding 13,000 new voters have been received. If such large scale additions and deletions take place at the last minute, it will make a mockery of the election process," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal, the three-time MLA from New Delhi since 2013, is locked in an intense triangular contest against the sons of two former chief ministers of Delhi. While the BJP has fielded former chief minister Sahib Singh Verma's son Parvesh Verma, Congress has given ticket to Sandeep Dikshit whose mother Sheila Dikshit was a three-term chief minister of Delhi.

The AAP chief also demanded action against BJP leader Verma, accusing him of bribing voters and distributing money.

Arvind Kejriwal called for a raid on Verma's residence to check for the "presence of illicit funds".

He also alleged that local election officials had "surrendered" to the BJP and were facilitating its "wrongdoings", and sought their suspension.

"We have full faith in the Election Commission and hope it will take appropriate action against these illegal activities," Arvind Kejriwal added.

The assembly elections in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

