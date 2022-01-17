Arvind Kejriwal A Migratory Bird, Has No Roadmap For Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

Navjot Sidhu called the AAP's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive "a drama" (File)

Arvind Kejriwal is a "migratory bird", visiting various states to "allure" people with "fake" promises, only to return to the national capital eventually, Punjab Congress Chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said today as he attacked the Delhi Chief Minister whose party is trying to make inroads in Punjab ahead of polls next month.

The Congress leader also slammed the Delhi Chief Minister for making "false" promises to the people of Punjab.

Arvind Kejriwal has no roadmap for Punjab and he wants to run the state with remote control from Delhi, he claimed.

"How can he think better for Punjab when there is not even a single Punjabi in his Cabinet," he said.

The cricketer-turned-politician called the AAP's "Janta Chunegi Apna CM" drive "a drama".

"It is a drama to fool Bhagwant Mann. I have deep respect for my old friend Mann who calls me guru. Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi did not seek the public's advice and wasted no time to sit on the chair of the Chief Minister," he said.

Replying to a question on some leaders turning rebels after the announcement of the first list of candidates, Navjot Sidhu said he urged them to support the party and added if the need arises, he will meet to pacify them.

Navjot Sidhu said if his party returns to power after the elections, it will work to generate more employment in the state.

He also spoke about his Punjab Model, highlighting a roadmap for generating more revenue for the state from liquor and sand mining.

He added that according to the Punjab model, there was a plan to introduce Punjab e-governance with a single-window service.

With this e-portal, any kind of government service like obtaining a driving license, death certificates, and birth certificates will become hassle-free, he claimed.