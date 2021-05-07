Arunachal Pradesh Imposes 7-Day Lockdown In Capital Region As Precaution

The capital region consists of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa (File)

The Arunachal Pradesh government on Friday announced a seven-day-lockdown in the Itanagar Capital Region from May 10 citing the Covid-19 situation.

The capital region consists of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa.

Addressing media persons, ICR deputy commissioner Talo Potom said the lockdown would come into effect from 5 am on May 10 and would remain in force till 5 am on May 17.

"The lockdown is being imposed as a precautionary measure taking into consideration the sudden spike in the number of COVID-19 positive cases in the region," Mr Potom said.

The capital district administration had on Thursday declared several areas of the ICR as micro containment zones.

Mr Potom said contact tracing would be intensified during this period and appealed to all the citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures.

On the question of availability of food items and other essential products during the lockdown, Mr Potom said provisions would be made in the respective colonies and sectors in coordination with the police and market associations.

"The administration along with Arunachal Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee is trying to set the price of commodities so as to avoid black marketing," he said.

The official assured that the people would not face issues this time around as they did during last year's lockdown and the two-day buffer period - May 8- 9 - is for the public to buy essential commodities.

The government has also advanced the night curfew timings by a few hours. It will remain in place from 6:30 pm to 5 am starting May 8 and will continue till May 31.