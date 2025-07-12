Teen Dragged Out Of Police Station In Arunachal, Lynched For Sexually Assaulting Girls

A teenager was dragged out of a police station and lynched by a mob for allegedly sexually assaulting several minor girls in Arunachal Pradesh, sources said.

The teenager - a migrant from Assam whose exact age is unclear - used to work in the Roing town of Lower Dibang Valley. Sources said he used to take advantage of lax security to enter a school hostel in his area and sexually assault girls between six and eight years old.

Parents of some of the students came to know about the assault when they took their daughters to the hospital after they complained of abdominal pain and other issues, the sources said. A complaint was filed by the parents of one of the girls and the teenager was arrested on Thursday.

On Friday, people in town became aware that the teen had sexually assaulted several other girls and a mob gathered at the Roing police station, where he was jailed, in the afternoon.

Witnesses said the angry mob stormed the police station, dragged the accused out and beat him severely.

The mob outnumbered the personnel at the police station. By the time additional police and paramilitary forces personnel arrived to control the situation, the teenager had died, the sources said.



