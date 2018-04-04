Arun Shourie On Why "Fake News" Order Is About Suppressing Press In India Arun Shourie told NDTV that he did not believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unaware of the controversial press accreditation guidelines issued by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani.

It is another instrument the government is acquiring to suppress the press, Arun Shourie told NDTV NEW DELHI: Arun Shourie, former union minister, tore into the NDA government for the now-cancelled rule to punish journalists for "fake news", insisting that this was a clear attempt to "suppress" the media and there would be more attempts.



Mr Shourie also told NDTV that he did not believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unaware of the controversial press accreditation guidelines issued by Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani. It was widely seen as brazen attempt to curb the freedom of the Press.



The PMO had cancelled the order after massive outrage at the guidelines that provided for automatic suspension of a journalist's accreditation every time someone complained that a news report was a "fake".



The accreditation card issued by the Press Information Bureau gives journalists access to government buildings and official events.



According to the government, the guidelines for accreditation had been formulated to check what it had called the "increasing instances of fake news in various mediums including print and electronic media".



Mr Shourie, an economist who wrote for the Indian Express against attack on civil liberties during Emergency before becoming its editor, disputed the government's intentions.



"The first thing to realise is that such measures of the government have absolutely nothing to do with the stated objective because they are the biggest perpetrators of the fake news," Mr Shourie said.



Mr Shourie suggested that if the government was as committed to stopping fake news as it had proclaimed, it would have taken action against authors of fake news that had been called out by fact-checking websites such as Alt News. "And nothing has happened ever to any one of them," he said.



"Therefore, please be sure this has nothing to do with fake news. It is another instrument the government is acquiring to suppress the press," the former BJP leader told NDTV.



