PM Modi On Arun Jaitley's Birth Anniversary: 'Remembering A Great Friend'

Arun Jaitley, the former finance minister, is being remembered on his birth anniversary today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter and paid and rich tribute to Mr Jaitley. "Remembering my friend, Arun JaitleyJi on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India's progress," Prime Minister Modi wrote. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman posted a picture with Arun Jaitley in her tribute to her predecessor.

Remembering my friend, Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. His warm personality, intellect, legal acumen and wit are missed by all those he closely interacted with. He worked tirelessly for India's progress. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 28, 2020

"He was an outstanding parliamentarian, whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels," Union Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Arun Jaitley on the microblogging site.

Remembering a great friend, Shri Arun Jaitley ji on his jayanti. He was an outstanding parliamentarian, whose knowledge and insights had very few parallels. He made a lasting contribution to Indian polity and served the nation with great passion & devotion. My heartfelt tributes. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) December 28, 2020

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri recalled memories of college days with Arun Jaitley. "We met as young college activists in the early 70's. I was in Hindu College while he studied in SRCC. We often represented our respective colleges in debates & spent time together...," Mr Puri wrote.

Remembering my friend & colleague Arun Jaitley Ji on his birth anniversary. We met as young college activists in the early 70's. I was in Hindu College while he studied in SRCC. We often represented our respective colleges in debates & spent time together. pic.twitter.com/UO7HXtzQgV — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) December 28, 2020

Arun Jaitley died at Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in August, 2019. A key BJP leader, strategist and a crucial member of the party, Arun Jaitley was a champion of the party's policies and ideology. His affable personality won him friends across the political spectrum.