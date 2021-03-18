Arun Govil, Television's Most Famous Lord Ram, Joins BJP

Arun Govil played Lord Ram in the 1987 show Ramayan

Just days before the start of assembly elections to four states and a Union Territory, actor Arun Govil, who played the role of Lord Ram in the iconic 1987 show Ramayan, has joined the BJP.

He will not contest the elections, but campaign for the party. His joining is expected to increase the party's appeal to right-wing voters in the states where elections are due.

At his first press conference, Mr Govil said there is nothing wrong in saying 'Jai Shri Ram'. The phrase has become a slogan for the BJP in Bengal, where it is hoping to form its maiden government this year.

The slogan was used against the Trinamool during the 2019 general elections. The BJP had won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in Bengal, making deep inroads in the Trinamool-ruled state.

Apart from Ramayan, Mr Govil, 63, has played the lead character in several Hindi, Bhojpuri, Odia and Telugu films. He has also played supporting characters in several films. He is, however, mostly known for his roles in mythological movies.

Interestingly, at the peak of his popularity in the eighties, Mr Govil supported the Congress. The BJP had given tickets to the actors who played Ravan (Arvind Trivedi) and Sita (Deepika Chikhaliya); both became MPs.

Mr Govil made the headlines last year after his picture watching Ramayan re-run on national broadcaster Doordarshan went viral.

The multi-phased elections to Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will begin on March 27. Counting will be held on May 2.