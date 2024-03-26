'Thrilled': Ramayan Star Arun Govil On BJP Picking Him As Meerut Candidate

File photo

Arun Govil, the veteran actor famed for his role as Lord Ram in the popular TV show Ramayan, will visit Uttar Pradesh's Meerut on Tuesday, days after being nominated as the BJP's candidate from Meerut, which is also his hometown.

Mr Govil said he is thrilled that he is visiting Meerut, the place where he was born and grew up.

Mr Govil has reached the BJP headquarters in the national capital and met BJP's General Secretary Sunil Bansal. Later in the day, he will be heading to Meerut, where he will be offering prayers at Augharnath Shiv Mandir.

While interacting with reporters, Arun Govil said, "I am thrilled that I am contesting from Meerut, the city where I born and brought up and did my studies as well. Streets where I lived, everything is flashing before my eyes. I am feeling proud to serve my people. I had gone to Meerut three years ago."

"I feel good that whatever I have been doing till date was a form of service, now it will be a different form of service to the people," he added.

He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya in such a short time.

He said, "The whole country, the whole world, is in Ram's joy; Ram Lalla's temple has been built after so many years. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done it in such a short time. The motivation and energy of the Prime Minister has not been seen in any other leader to date and he does not appear to be political; he appears to be a hard-working person."

"Those who are ready to do anything for the people of their country, for the women of the state, are doing it and all the promises they have made are being fulfilled. Be it Ram temple or empowerment of women, everything is there, if we look at it, the figure of 400 that has been set is expected to be crossed," said Mr Govil.

Earlier, taking to his social media account, the veteran actor expressed heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the selection committee for fielding him from the Meerut constituency for the Lok Sabha election.

The parliamentary elections for the 543 constituencies will be conducted in seven phases, commencing on April 19 and concluding on June 1. Vote counting is scheduled for June 4.

