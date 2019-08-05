On Article 370 Scrapping, What Amit Shah Explained In Parliament

Amit Shah ended special status for Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah was greeted by a standing ovation from his BJP colleagues when he entered the Rajya Sabha to announce the far-reaching move to end special status for Jammu and Kashmir by scrapping Article 370 of the Constitution.

Shouting above opposition protests, Amit Shah gave a detailed explanation on how his government had the power to do so.

"The entire constitution will be applicable to Jammu and Kashmir state," Amit Shah said to loud protests from opposition lawmakers who were against the repeal.

Amit Shah quoted Article 370 (3) of the Constitution to assert that the President of India can make the Article 370 inoperative under this provision.

He said that President Ram Nath Kovind has signed the official notification abrogating Article 370 and since the Jammu and Kashmir constituent assembly no longer exists, and the state assembly stands dissolved, the powers of the assembly wrested with both houses of parliament.

"The President's order can be discussed and passed by both houses of Parliament," he told members in the Rajya Sabha.

Reading out provisions of Article 370 (3), the Home Minister said there are provisions within that state that Article 370 shall cease to be operative or can be amended and the President has the right to issue such a notification or constitutional order.

"We are adopting the same path as adopted by the Congress in 1952 and 1962 by amending the provisions of Article 370 the same way through a notification," Amit Shah said, as Samajwadi Party member Ram Gopal Yadav questioned whether the constitution can be amended without a Constitutional amendment.

The Home Minister said the "constituent assembly of Jammu and Kashmir" means Jammu and Kashmir assembly. Because there is no constituent assembly today, the rights of it were vested in the assembly of Jammu and Kashmir. And as there is President Rule in the state, the rights of the assembly were with the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

"We can pass the Presidential order unanimously. This has not happened for the first time. In 1952 and 1962, the Congress had amended the Article 370 using the same provision. We have followed the same route," Mr Shah said.

The state assembly in Jammu and Kashmir was suspended in November and governor's rule was imposed, so the government can circumvent the clause that calls for the recommendation of the state assembly for any changes in Article 370.

