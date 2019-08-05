Indian Constitution To Apply In Jammu and Kashmir: President's Order

Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir, was scrapped today through a presidential decree that Home Minister Amit Shah said would come into force "at once".

An order issued soon after said President Ram Nath Kovind, "in concurrence" with the "Jammu and Kashmir government", promulgated the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 2019, by which the constitution of India would apply to the state.

The order said it would "supersede the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954" and "all the provisions of the constitution" would apply in relation to Jammu and Kashmir.

"Reference to this constitution or to the provisions shall be construed as references to the constitution or the provisions as applied in relation to Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The order said references to the person recognized as the Sadar-i-Riyasat of Jammu and Kashmir acting on the advice of the state council of ministers, would be construed as references to the Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The expression "Constituent Assembly of the State referred to in clause (2)" shall read "Legislative Assembly of the State", it said.

Moving the resolution, Home Minister Amit Shah said, "There should not be a delay of even a second to removing Article 370 from the constitution."

The resolution said the President, on the recommendation of the Parliament, was pleased to declare that, as from August 5, 2019, all clauses of Article 370 would cease to be operative except clause (1).

Amit Shah also moved the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Bill that converted the state into a Union Territory with a legislature, and hived off Ladakh region into another Union Territory without a legislature.

