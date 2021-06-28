Artefacts Of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose 'Missing'. Centre Replies

The MoU is valid for 6 months and further extendable by a year. (File)

The Ministry of Culture on Sunday clarified that reports regarding the missing artefacts belonging to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose are completely untrue.

As per an official release, the Ministry has explained that an exhibition was inaugurated at Victoria Memorial in Kolkata on January 23 this year to commemorate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose where these artefacts were displayed.

It continued saying that these artefacts were loaned from Red Fort Museum by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to Victoria Memorial after following a proper procedure in which a formal MoU was signed between the two organisations.

The MoU is valid for 6 months and further extendable by a year. These artefacts were sent to Kolkata with proper escort and insurance.

The Ministry has further said that the loaning and borrowing of antiquities and exhibits are a regular exercise between museums.

In this case, both ASI and Victoria Memorial Hall (VMH) are under the administrative control of the Ministry of Culture.