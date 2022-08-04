



Arrested Sena Leader Sanjay Raut's Wife Summoned By Enforcement Directorate

Arrested Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut's wife, Varsha Raut, has been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate on money-laundering charges in an alleged land scam. This came just hours after Sanjay Raut's ED custody was extended till August 8 by a a special court in Mumbai. Varsha Raut has repeatedly been named by the central probe agency — some properties linked to her have been attached to the case too — but she hasn't been questioned so far.

Around four months ago, the ED attached Rs 11 crore worth of assets of Varsha Raut and two of Sanjay Raut's associates. These included a flat in Dadar held by Varsha Raut and eight plots at Kihim beach in Alibaug jointly held by Varsha Raut and Swapna Patkar, the wife of Sujit Patkar, a "close associate" of Sanjay Raut.