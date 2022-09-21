AAP's Amanatullah Khan To Be In Anti-Corruption Branch Custody For 5 Days

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Amanatullah Khan -- arrested in a case related to alleged illegal appointments in the Delhi Waqf Board -- will be in the custody of the Anti-Corruption Branch for the next five days.

The ACB has alleged that while working as Chairman of Delhi Waqf Board, Mr Khan had illegally recruited 32 people violating guidelines.

The ACB also said he had "misappropriated the funds of Delhi Waqf Board comprising grants in aid from Delhi Government".

There were allegations of corruption and favoritism in the appointments and then chief of Delhi Waqf Board had "given statement and issued memorandum" against the illegal recruitment, the Anti-Corruption Branch said in a statement.

The officials had seized Rs 24 lakh and two illegal weapons from his home. The search team, the ACB said, was attacked by his relatives and supporters outside the residence.

AAP has stood by its MLA, alleging that the arrest was "baseless" and the case against him "bogus".

"Nothing has been found in the raids at his home and office. This is a new attempt to malign AAP and tarnish the image of the MLA," the party said.

Mr Khan is one of the several AAP leaders under the scanner of investigative agencies.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia -- whose home was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation last month in connection with Delhi's excise policy -- has accused the BJP of attempting to "break" AAP leaders.

"First, they arrested Satyendar Jain but there is no evidence against him in court. They raided my residence. Nothing was found. Then they initiated a fake probe against Kailash Gahlot, and now they arrested Amanatullah Khan. Operation Lotus continues to break each leader of AAP," Mr Sisodia said in a tweet in Hindi.