Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Around 50 Injured In Bee Attack During Funeral Gathering In Jaipur

The incident occurred in Peeli ki Talai of Amber area when during the cremation of a person bees came out of the hive due to the heat of the fire.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Around 50 Injured In Bee Attack During Funeral Gathering In Jaipur
Most of the people were sent home after first aid. (Representational)
Jaipur:

Around 50 people, who had gathered for a funeral here, were injured in a bee attack on Monday, police said.

The incident occurred in Peeli ki Talai of Amber area when during the cremation of a person bees came out of the hive due to the heat of the fire and attacked the group of people, Station House Officer (SHO) Antim Sharma said.

He said around 50 people were injured and they were taken to the nearest first aid centre from where some people were referred to Sawai Mansingh Hospital in Jaipur.

Most of the people were sent home after first aid, the officer added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Jaipur Funeral, Jaipur Bee Attack, Bee Attack At Funeral
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now