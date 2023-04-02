Armyman's Body Found 5 Days After Landslide In Arunachal's Tawang

Subedar AS Dhagale was from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra

The body of an Armyman was recovered yesterday, five days after he was trapped in the debris following a landslide in Tawang sector of Arunchal Pradesh, an official said.

Subedar AS Dhagale was from Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra and is survived by his wife and two daughters.

A defence spokesperson said that a team of Army troopers was on an operational task in the forward area of Tawang sector when a landslide struck. The landslide left behind a debris at least 7 feet thick.

While everyone else was able to escape without any critical injury, Subedar Dhagale was trapped in the debris, the defence spokesperson said, adding that a search operation was immediately launched to locate him.

"After a massive search for four days by multiple teams with specialist equipment, Dhagale's mortal remains were retrieved from the landslide site and moved to District Hospital, Tawang," the spokesperson said.