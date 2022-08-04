Army To Hold Seminar On Indo-China Border Dispute, Chinese Strategic Idea

The Indian Army is all set to conduct a two-day seminar on Thursday and Friday at Gajraj Corps headquarters in Assam's Tezpur on diverse issues relating to India-China border, including disputed matters and Chinese strategic thought, officials said on Wednesday.



Defence spokesman Lt. Col Mahendra Rawat said the seminar will be held to keep abreast of the evolving threat on the northern borders.

The continued push for operational preparedness along the northern borders has received a shot in the arm with high-priority fast paced infrastructure development in the border areas, infusion of latest technology in the Army and a vigorous discourse on doctrine and strategy, he pointed out.

Lieutenant General Rana Pratap Kalita, the Army's Eastern Command chief, arrived at Tezpur on Tuesday on a four-day visit to the Gajraj Corps, and to take part in the seminar-cum-panel discussion.

The Army commander is on a tour to the forward areas.

"The seminar is aimed at further refining the understanding of the diverse contours of the evolution of Sino-India boundary dispute over the decades, Chinese strategic thought process and military transformation, implications and way ahead for India," said Lt. Col Rawat.

"The Army's Eastern command is responsible for safeguarding the country's long frontiers in the northeast region across some of the most difficult and inhospitable high-altitude and jungle terrains found anywhere on earth," the spokesman said.

The seminar will include talks and panel discussions by eminent experts.