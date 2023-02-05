Army Soldier, 3 Others Arrested For Cheating Young People Over Jobs In UP

Four persons, including an Indian Army soldier posted in Nagaland and a former armyman, have been arrested for allegedly duping job seekers with the promise of getting them recruited in the armed forces, the Uttar Pradesh police said Sunday.

The arrests were made on Saturday in a joint operation of the Uttar Pradesh police's Special Task Force (STF) and Military Intelligence.

Officials claimed that members of the gang used to pose as Army officers to deceive the aspirants.

The Uttar Pradesh STF, in a statement, said, "Four members of a gang posing as Army officers, who were duping the aspirants by taking money to get them recruited in the Army, have been arrested in Lucknow on February 4."

Those arrested have been identified as Amit Kumar Singh, a former armyman and resident of Ghazipur district, Unnao resident Shubham Patel, Rambaran Singh, a resident of Firozabad and a soldier in the Army posted in Nagaland, and Dinesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Etawah, the STF said in the statement.

A badge of a Lieutenant Colonel and several documents of job aspirants, two ATM cards, six mobile phones and two vehicles were among things seized from the gang, the STF said.

