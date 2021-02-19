Army Rescues Tourists Stuck Due To Snowfall Near China Border In Sikkim

The tourists were travelling in about 155 vehicles that got stuck over a 15-kilometer stretch.

The Army rescued 447 tourists stranded due to heavy snowfall near the India-China border in Sikkim on Thursday. The tourists were stuck on the Nathu La- Gangtok road following a severe snowstorm and subzero temperatures.

Nathu La is a premier tourist attraction in north Sikkim.

The tourists were travelling in about 155 vehicles that got stuck over a 15-kilometer stretch and started skidding after the snowstorm, said Army sources.

The Army officials, braving the adverse weather conditions, rescued the tourists and provided them with accommodation, food and medical support.

"The tourists were rescued in army vehicles and accommodated inside the barracks of 17 Mile Military Camp. All tourists were provided accommodation while 26 had to be hospitalised and required given critical medical support. There were no major injuries or casualties," a press statement said.