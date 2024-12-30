Army Officer Assaulted After Suspected Food Poisoning At NCC Camp In Kerala

After over 80 cadets from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) were hospitalised after suspected food poisoning at a training camp in Kerala, a video has surfaced showing two men - A local Councillor and a leader of the left party - assaulting a senior Army officer in the camp premises.

On December 23, over 80 cadets from the 21 Kerala Batallion NCC fell sick following a suspected case of food poisoning at the KMM College in Thrikkakara. Following the claims, the two men along with others barged into the premises and assaulted Lt Colonel Karnail Singh of the NCC battalion.

The video showed the Lt Colonel being shoved against the wall and the man grabbed his throat. Another man pinned him against the wall with his arm and the Army officer pushed him away. Later, a man in a blue t-shirt pulls out a weapon, which appears to be a knife, and threatens the officer inside the camp premises.

Later, a cop, who was present at the scene when the men were assaulting Lt Colonel Singh, pushes one of them away and tries to control the situation. The officer reportedly suffered injuries to his neck and back.

The cadets first complained of discomfort in the evening after dinner and were taken to the hospital.

"These cadets were taken to the Primary Health Centre and later to the Medical College. Subsequently, 47 more cadets who reported similar symptoms were also taken to the Medical College, where they were treated in the OP department and promptly sent back to the camp," NCC said. A total of 513 cadets (283 boys and 235 girls) participated in the camp.

Additional Director General of NCC has directed a Brigadier-led panel to submit a report on the case of suspected food poisoning.

The incident, which happened a week ago, led to a massive outrage and cases of trespassing, criminal intimidation and voluntarily causing hurt, have been filed against the accused under relevant sections and a senior police officer is probing the incident.

- with inputs from PTI