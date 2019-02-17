Army Major Killed In Kashmir Landmine Blast Was Getting Married In March

The officer was from the Corps of Engineers. (File)

Major Chitresh Bisht, who was killed in the line of duty on Saturday, was getting married next month. The officer was returning home on February 28 for the March 7 wedding, news agency PTI report.

The officer was spearheading a squad of bomb disposal unit when mines were found in Jammu and Kashmir's Naushera sector. While one mine was diffused, another went off. He died of his injuries.

Major Bisht, 31, is survived by his parents. His father is a retired policeman and his mother is a homemaker.

"At about 1500 hours on 16 Feb 19, during sanitisation of track in Naushera Sector, mines were detected on the track. Major Chitresh Singh Bisht leading the Bomb Disposal Team defused one of the mines successfully. While neutralizing another mine, the device got activated and the officer suffered grievous injuries and attained martyrdom," a government statement said, adding Major Bisht was a sincere and brave officer.

The officer was from the Corps of Engineers.

The explosive had been planted by intruders from Pakistan about 1.5 kilometres inside the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, a number of prominent personalities expressed their anguish at his death.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice made by Major Bisht in the service of the nation and send my heartfelt condolences to the martyr''s family. The entire country stands with them in this hour of grief."

Uttarakhand Governor Baby Rani Maurya and former chief minister Harish Rawat have also condoled the death of Major Bisht.

