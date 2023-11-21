Army Installs 104-Feet Tall National Flag Near LOC In Jammu And Kashmir

The flag, which is less than 100 metres from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been named Azmat-e-Hind.

The Indian Army on Tuesday installed a 104-ft tall national flag near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Tithwal area of Kupwara district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The flag was hoisted by General Officer Commanding of 15 Corps Lt Gen Rajiv Ghai at the Tithwal-Chileana Crossing Point (TCCP)," an official said here.

The flag, which is less than 100 metres from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, has been named Azmat-e-Hind, the official said. Senior officers from the Army and civil administration were present at the flag-hoisting ceremony.

The towering flag pole is a testament to the resilience of the people of Karnah Valley who continue to stand tall despite facing numerous challenges from both the enemy and nature, the official said.

Following the flag hoisting, Lt Gen Ghai inaugurated the first edition of the Tiranga Cup 2023 cricket tournament at the Shan-e-Tithwal cricket ground.

The tournament is being played over 23 days from 21st November at Tithwal.

