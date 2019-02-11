Army Evacuates Pregnant Woman Stuck In Snow, She Delivers Twins Later

Parts of Jammu and Kashmir have been receiving heavy snowfall recently (File Photo)

Army soldiers on Monday evacuated a woman, pregnant with twins and stuck in deep snow, in Jammu and Kashmir, carrying her on foot to a hospital where she safely delivered the babies.

The incident took place in Bandipora sector of Kashmir which has been receiving heavy snowfall for the last many days now crippling road traffic and other means of transport.

Troops of Rashtriya Rifles in Bandipora evacuated Ghulshana Begum, a full-term pregnant lady who was stuck in snow-bound Panar Village. Troops carried the woman for two and a half kilometers in deep snow and low temperature to the hospital, Army sources said.

The woman gave birth to twin girls in the hospital. The gesture was appreciated by locals who thanked the Army troops for their assistance.