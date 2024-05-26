Army Defuses 3 Bombs Planted On Road In Manipur

The army defused three IEDs in Manipur today

Three improvised explosives devices (IEDs) were defused by the army in Manipur's Imphal East district, a defence spokesperson said today.

The IEDs were found concealed on the road connecting Nongdam and Itham villages, 46 km apart. The section of the road where the IEDs were found is closer to Maphou dam and Nongdam village.

"During a routine area-domination and surveillance operation, army personnel noticed the three IEDs placed, in tandem, along the road. Army column acted swiftly and cordoned off the area," the defence spokesperson said in a statement.

"Subsequently, a bomb disposal squad arrived at the location and defused the IEDs safely, preventing potential loss of life and injury to locals," the spokesperson said.

Ethnic violence-hit Manipur is yet to see normalcy a year after clashes broke out between the valley-dominant Meiteis and the hill-dominant Kuki tribes.

The security forces keep watch on sensitive areas where villages of the two communities meet, especially near the foothills surrounding the state capital Imphal valley.