Army Chief Presents 'President's Standards' To 4 Armoured Regiments

General Manoj Pande presents the prestigious 'President's Standards'

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday presented the prestigious 'President's Standards' to four Armoured regiments of the Indian Army at an event in Suratgarh military station in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district.

The President's Standard or 'Nishan' was presented to 49 Armoured Regiment, 51 Armoured Regiment, 53 Armoured Regiment and 54 Armoured Regiment during the Standards Presentation Parade, a defence spokesperson said.

Addressing the programme, General Pande said that the modern and professional Indian Mechanised Forces are always ready to meet future challenges and stand committed to guarding the nation against all threats, the spokesperson said.

The President's Standard is the highest honour bestowed by the Supreme Commander to a military unit in recognition of the service rendered to the nation.

The President's Standard is the same honour as the President's Colours, awarded to a relatively smaller military formation or unit.

General Pande commended the regiments who received the prestigious honour for their exemplary services, the spokesperson said.

The event also witnessed a mounted parade by the four Armoured Regiments along with tanks.

The Chief of the Army Staff reviewed the parade and appreciated the rich legacy of valour, sacrifice and traditions displayed by the Armoured Corps in war and in peace.

The Armoured Corps is one of the premier combat arms of the Indian Army.

