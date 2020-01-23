General MM Naravane Visits Troops At LoC, Review Operational Readiness

Gen Naravane was appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command, an official said

Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane visited troops on the Line of Control (LoC) to review prevailing situation and operational readiness, a defence spokesperson said on Thursday.

He said the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) was accompanied by General-officer-commanding, Northern Command, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, during his visit to LOC on Wednesday.

Gen Naravane was briefed by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen Harsha Gupta and some commanders, the spokesperson said.

The Army chief interacted with the soldiers and lauded their unwavering dedication to duty and high standards of professionalism, he said.

Gen Naravane was appreciative of the efforts put in by Northern Command to meet the challenges posed by inimical elements, the spokesperson said.

"The need to remain prepared for all contingencies was reinforced by the COAS," the spokesperson said, adding that Gen Naravane also conveyed satisfaction on the people friendly measures undertaken by the Army.

Later, the Army chief also called on Jammu and Kashmir's Lt Governor GC Murmu and discussed the security situation in the union territory, the spokesperson said.

Mr Murmu appreciated the synergy between the Army, other security forces and the civil administration in maintaining law and order, he said.