Army Chief Bipin Rawat To Leave For US On First Visit Tomorrow

General Rawat is also scheduled to be inducted into the American Army War College hall of fame.

Indian Army Chief General Bipin Rawat will leave for the US for his first visit on Monday. During the five-day visit, he is expected to discuss ways of strengthening cooperation between the two countries, to tackle Pakistan supported terror activities in the region.

During the visit, the Army Chief is also scheduled to be inducted into the American Army War College hall of fame, since he had completed a course from there.

"The Army Chief will begin his five-day visit starting tomorrow. He will meet his American counterpart and hold important discussions on counter terrorism cooperation with the US," Army officials said.

During the visit, General Rawat is also expected to discuss the direct support that Pakistan offers to terror activities in India and its funding of terror groups like the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Toiba.

After India's aerial strikes in Balakot in the Aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack, American Special Forces Commander General Raymond Thomas had met General Rawat in New Delhi and discussed regional security.

"Both the Generals deliberated on the developing regional security environment, issue of global terrorism and Pakistan's continued support to terrorism was also discussed," the Army had said after the meeting.

