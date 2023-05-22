Army Called In After Fresh Flare-Up In Manipur's Imphal, Curfew Is Back

Army and paramilitary forces were rushed to violence-hit Manipur after fresh clashes again this afternoon after days of fragile peace. Sources said the Meitei and the Kuki communities came to blows in the New Checkon area of state capital Imphal. The clashes had started over space in a local market.

Curfew was declared after reports of arson came from the area.

Manipur has been witness to ethnic clashes connected to multiple issues for more than a month.

Early this month, clashes had broken out in the hill state after tribals organised a solidarity march on May 3 to protest against the Meiteis' demand for Scheduled Tribe status. More than 70 people died in the violence that had simmered for over a week. Property worth crores have been torched and thousands have been forced to leave their homes to seek safety in government-organised camps.

The clashes were preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which led to a series of smaller agitations.

Though Meities comprise 64 per cent of the state's population, they occupy 10 per cent of the state's territory as non-tribals are not allowed to buy land in notified hill areas. Their inclusion in the ST category will enable them to purchase land in the hills – a possibility that has hugely upset the tribals.

The Kukis allege the BJP government in Manipur led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh has been targeting them systematically, aiming to remove them from the forests and their homes in the hills. The war on drugs too, was a ruse for eviction, they have alleged.

The army and paramilitary forces have been camping in the state, organizing regular patrols and helping civilians.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured of action against those involved in the violence, and met with representatives of both communities.