Army, Air Force Rescue Hungarian National After 30-Hour Search

A solo traveller, Mr Vermes thanked the Indian Army for rescuing him.

A 38-year-old Hungarian national was rescued from the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar on Saturday after a 30-hour joint search operation by the Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The Hungarian national, named Akos Vermes from Budapest, had gone missing in the treacherous heights of Umasi La Pass in Sumcham valley of Paddar region, defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said.

A team made up of IAF personnel from Udhampur and Rashtriya Rifles deployed in Dool were engaged in the rescue operation in the upper reaches of the Himalayan range. After a 30-hour-long search, Mr Vermes was rescued and brought to Kishtwar where he was medically examined by a doctor of the army.

A solo traveller, Mr Vermes thanked the Indian Army for rescuing him.

"I was in a very difficult situation...I am very thankful to the Indian army for finding and taking me to safety," he said, as quoted by news agency PTI.

The Deputy Commissioner of Kishtwar informed the Hungarian Embassy about Mr Vermes' health condition through video call.

