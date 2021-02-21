Arms Smuggling Gang Busted In Indore, 5 Arrested With 51 Firearms

51 firearms including 22 country-made pistols, 29 pistols were seized: Police

Indore Crime Branch busted an arms smuggling gang and arrested five accused with 51 firearms on Saturday.

"51 firearms including 22 country-made pistols, 29 pistols were seized from their possession. They were planning to distribute firearms in other states. It is being investigated where they have distributed firearms earlier and from where they procure raw materials. We are looking into their criminal records. We got to know one accused has a criminal record," Manish Kapooria, senior police official told reporters.

One of the five accused is from Bihar whereas others belong to different parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The accused have been identified as Prakash Singh, Govind, Rajendra, Piyush Singh and Ravi Solanki.