Armed Forces Organise Awareness Drive On 'Agnipath' Scheme In Northeast Villages

The Assam Rifles started a special drive in a remote village of Arunachal Pradesh.

After the introduction of the Agnipath scheme, the Centre faced violent protests and criticism regarding the terms of the scheme which allows the youth to serve in the Armed Forces for four years.

To reach out to the youth, the Assam Rifles has started an awareness programme in the Northeast along with the Indian Army in remote villages close to the Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.

The awareness drive by the Army and the Assam Rifles is being conducted in areas which are still affected by insurgent groups and are close to the porous Indo-Myanmar border.

The Khonsa Battalion of the Assam Rifles started the special two-day awareness drive on July 8 in Lapnan village in Arunachal Pradesh's remote Tirap district which is still affected by the presence of Naga militant groups and is used as a transit by other groups in the Northeast like ULFA(I) to reach their hideouts across the border.

On July 11, the Shamator Noklak Battalion of the Assam Rifles organised a lecture in Chokla village in Nagaland's Noklak district. The session was aimed to motivate the youth and highlight the financial benefits and terms of service of the Agnipath scheme, and also highlighting the eligibility criteria for those who are willing to join the forces.

In the Tarap district, the Assam Rifles distributed information brochures on the Agnipath scheme, to clear queries related to the scheme. The youth were motivated and have expressed their desire to join the armed forces. The special drive included a cultural program with traditional dance performances. The Assam Rifles Jazz Band also put on an enthralling performance in many languages including the local Nokte and Wancho songs.

Over 400 villagers conveyed their gratitude to the Assam Rifles and the Army for joining them in the youth day celebration in Lapan village and making it a success.