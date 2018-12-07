Armed Forces Flag Day: Significance, Tributes And How You Can Contribute

On Armed Forces Flag Day, art by renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik.

The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949 to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of India who fought on the borders to safeguard the country's honour. It is a day dedicated to collection of funds from people for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. The three branched of the Armed Forces - the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy - organise a variety of programmes to showcase their efforts towards national security. The fund collected on the Flag Day is also used for the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are also distributed on this day in return for donations.



Leaders paid tribute to the armed forces online:



Punjab Chief Minister urged all to donate wholeheartedly to the #FlagDay.

On this #ArmedForcesFlagDay, let us strive to help families of our brave soldiers who attained martyrdom in the defence & honour of our country. I urge all of you to donate wholeheartedly to the #FlagDay Fund for the brave hearts of India. Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/9E8ceTX860 — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) December 7, 2018

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Suresh Prabhu saluted the armed forces.

On the occasion of #ArmedForcesFlagDay I salute our armed forces personnel who dedicate themselves to protecting our motherland. pic.twitter.com/WpYBYKb8Tf — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) December 7, 2018

The Indian Army, Navy and Airforce urged everyone to contribute towards funds:

Today, on the #ArmedForcesFlagDay , let's pay our gratitude to every soldier for their courage, valour & sacrifice. We are proud of our valiant armed forces.

Jai Hind!



For more details visit : https://t.co/YRTDLevpxGpic.twitter.com/ogyfLwlwij — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 7, 2018



"I salute the courage, valour & sacrifice of our armed forces on the #ArmedForcesFlagDay," wrote Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.



"Today is Armed Forces Flag Day. My best wishes to all those who are serving in the Indian Armed Forces. The nation is indebted to them for their service. We must continue to work for the welfare of Indian Armed Forces personnel," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted.

Here's how you can contribute in Armed Forces Flag Fund:



One can either contribute online or through cheque or deposit directly to the bank. Contributions to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund are exempted from Income Tax. Check this link to contribute towards the fund. (http://ksb.gov.in/DonateAFFDF.htm)

