Armed Forces Flag Day: Know About The Day And How You Can Contribute In National Defence Fund

The Indian Armed Forces Flag Day is observed every year on December 7 since 1949. It is a day to honour the soldiers, airmen and sailors of India who fought on the borders to safeguard the country. On Indian Armed Forces Flag Day, funds are collected for the welfare of war-widows, children of martyrs, war-disabled soldiers, and ex-servicemen.

The Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF) is used for the welfare of the Armed Forces personnel. The fund collected on the Flag Day is also used for the welfare of serving personnel and ex-servicemen and also to rehabilitate battle causalities. Small flags are also distributed on this day in return for donations. A variety of programmes are organised by the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force and the Indian Navy to showcase their efforts towards national security.

Here's how you can contribute in the Armed Forces Flag Fund:

Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund online

You can contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund online by clicking here

Contribute to Armed Forces Flag Day Fund through cheques and by depositing in banks. For details, check this link.

All the contributions to the Armed Force Flag Day Fund are exempted from the income tax.