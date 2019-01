Groom Came On A Road Roller For Wedding. How He Came Up With The Idea

Bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives. (Representational)

A man in West Bengal's Nadia district became the most talked about bridegroom of his town on Sunday, when he came to tie the knot in a road roller, breaking away from the tradition of arriving on a horse or in a car.

Arka Patra, 30, the son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house at Krishnagar Ukilpara, much to the surprise of the waiting guests and onlookers.

"I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new.

I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," he said.

Mr Patra said his wife Arundhuti Tarafdar had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her a few days back.

While the bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives turned up in a yellow and red coloured mini bus.

For his wedding reception, Mr Parta again wants to do something different and environment-friendly. "I have decided that no loudspeaker will play at the reception, which is the usual norm on such occasions. Instead, a person will play a flute, moving around the venue," Mr Patra said.