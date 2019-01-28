Groom Came On A Road Roller For Wedding. How He Came Up With The Idea

Arka Patra, son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house, much to the surprise of the waiting guests.

All India | | Updated: January 28, 2019 12:56 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Groom Came On A Road Roller For Wedding. How He Came Up With The Idea

Bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives. (Representational)


Krishnagar: 

A man in West Bengal's Nadia district became the most talked about bridegroom of his town on Sunday, when he came to tie the knot in a road roller, breaking away from the tradition of arriving on a horse or in a car. 

Arka Patra, 30, the son of a goldsmith, stepped out of the decked-up road roller outside the bride's house at Krishnagar Ukilpara, much to the surprise of the waiting guests and onlookers. 

 "I wanted to make my wedding ceremony memorable and unique. I could take a vintage car, but that would not be new. 

 I have also heard someone went to marry in an earth mover. But, I did not know of anyone going to marry in a road roller, so I decided on it," he said. 

 Mr Patra said his wife Arundhuti Tarafdar had also agreed to his unique idea, when he had discussed it with her a few days back. 

 While the bridegroom rode a road roller, accompanying friends and relatives turned up in a yellow and red coloured mini bus. 

For his wedding reception, Mr Parta again wants to do something different and environment-friendly. "I have decided that no loudspeaker will play at the reception, which is the usual norm on such occasions. Instead, a person will play a flute, moving around the venue," Mr Patra said.  

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Road RollerWeddingWest Bengal

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Amroha EncounterBudgetNitin GadkariIndia Vs New ZealandHardik PandyaManohar ParrikarPilot SmokingLive TVRahul GandhiHOP LiveLive Cricket ScoreEntertainment NewsPNR StatusBudget 2019Upcoming MoviesAirtel DTHAmit ThackerayVenkateswara Rao

................................ Advertisement ................................