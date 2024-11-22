Fact Check: Are Teflon-Coated Aluminum Utensils Harmful To Health?

Teflon is a synthetic polymer known for its non-stick properties (Representational)

An Instagram reel flagged by a First Check reader claims that the teflon-coated aluminium utensils are harmful to health and urges viewers to discard them.

The post from the account "@understandhealth" highlights potential dangers of using teflon utensils without corroborating it with any scientific evidence.

"Aluminium [utensil] that is in direct contact with the food and Teflon that has been scratched should be thrown out (sic)," the speaker in the video can be heard saying on the channel with around 23,200 followers and 170 posts to date.

The reel has received hundreds of views and likes.

What is Teflon?

Teflon, or polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), is a synthetic polymer known for its non-stick properties. It is widely used in cookware for its resistance to heat and ease of cleaning. Although PTFE itself is considered safe, concerns arise due to perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), a chemical formerly used in its manufacturing.

PFOA belongs to a group of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS). They are resistant to heat, grease, oil, and water. Known as 'forever chemicals' due to their persistence in both the environment and the human body, they are linked to health issues such as liver damage, thyroid disorders, obesity, fertility problems, and cancer.

Studies also suggest an increased risk of testicular cancer and kidney cancer with increased PFOA exposure. However, due to these concerns, PFOA was phased out of Teflon production by 2013. Modern non-stick pans are now made without PFOA, reducing potential risks.

Risks of Overheating Teflon

While Teflon is stable under typical cooking conditions, it can release toxic fumes when heated above 260°C (500°F). A high temperature on a gas stove typically ranges from about 204°C to 260°C (400°F to 500°F).

According to this study, heating above these temperatures can cause polymer fume fever or "Teflon flu," which presents flu-like symptoms such as chills, fever, and headaches. However, severe health issues, such as lung damage, occur only under extreme conditions, like the utensil's prolonged exposure to temperatures exceeding 730°F (390°C).

A study published in the National Medical Journal of India (NMJI) states that "food additives, drinking water, and leaching from aluminium cooking utensils are some of the sources of exposure to aluminium."

"Leaching of aluminium from cooking utensils depends on several factors such as pH, temperature, cooking medium, food composition, and the presence of fluoride, sugar, salt, and organic acids," the study adds.

Conclusion

Claims that Teflon cookware is inherently harmful is misleading. By following safe cooking practices, the non-stick cookware can be used without compromising health.

(This story was originally published by First Check, and republished by NDTV as part of the Shakti Collective)