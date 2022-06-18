'Arbitrary Decisions Being Imposed': Akhilesh Yadav On 'Agnipath' Scheme

Akhilesh Yadav said BJP's decisions are causing a loss to the country's energy.(File)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday trained his guns on the BJP, alleging that "arbitrary decisions" were being imposed on India causing a loss to the country's energy and manpower.

राय

सलाह

मंत्रणा

सम्मति

मशवरा

परामर्श

विचार-विमर्श

संयुक्त निर्णय

सामूहिक बैठक



ये लोकतांत्रिक शब्द भाजपाई शब्दकोश में नहीं हैं।तभी बार-बार देश पर मनमानी भरे फ़ैसले थोपे जा रहे हैं,जिससे देश की ऊर्जा व जनशक्ति सरकार की जनविरोधी नीतियों व योजनाओं के विरोध में ही बर्बाद हो रही है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) June 18, 2022

His comments assume significance amid the widespread protests against Agnipath, the contentious defence recruitment scheme, that led to a man dying in police firing in Telangana as trains went up in flames, public and private vehicles were attacked, and railway stations and highways turned into battleground in many states.

In a tweet in Hindi, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Opinion, advice, consultation, consent, consultation, counselling, discussion, joint decision and group meeting. These democratic words are not in the dictionary of the BJP." "Because of this, again and again, arbitrary decisions are being imposed on the country, due to which the energy and manpower is getting wasted owing to anti-people policies and schemes of the government," he said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)