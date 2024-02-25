In UP, Rahul Gandhi's Selfie With Akhilesh Yadav During Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav were seen posing together on top of a red jeep.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav today joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Agra. Several photos highlighting the bonhomie between the two leaders were shared on their and their parties' social media handle but one photo grabbed most of the spotlight: a selfie featuring Mr Yadav and Mr Gandhi.

The photo was shared on the official X handle of the Congress that used just two emojis two describe the image, a camera and a selfie.

In the photo, the leaders were seen posing together on top of a red jeep.

Congress and Samajwadi Party workers raised slogans in support of Mr Yadav and Mr Gandhi as the two leaders, accompanied by Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, waved at the crowd gathered for the yatra.

The development put an end to the days of uncertainty on Akhilesh Yadav's participation in the yatra and came as a boost to the INDIA bloc that recently saw the finalising of a key seat-sharing deal between the Samajwadi Party and Congress in Uttar Pradesh.

The INDIA "janbandhan" is locked and loaded, ready to dispel the "darkness of the anyay kaal", the Congress said after the former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh joined the yatra.

The UP boost was followed by a seat-sharing deal between the Congress and Arvind Kejriwal led Aam Aadmi Party or AAP for Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, Goa, Gujarat and Haryana. The AAP has, however, decided to contest separately in Punjab, considering the "special circumstances" in the state.

The troubles for the Congress, however, are far from over as the INDIA bloc still has to work out seat-sharing deals in the key states of West Bengal and Maharashtra.