Divider-Crossing, Wrong-Side Driving Cause 3-Bike Collision In Bihar, 1 Killed

A series of unfortunate events led to three motorcycles colliding with each other in Bihar, killing one and critically injuring two others.

A video of the accident, which took place near Ara in Bhojpur district at 4.40 pm on Friday, shows one of the bikers riding over the divider and attempting to cross traffic on the other side of the four-lane road. The biker moves ahead, not realising that there is another speeding bike approaching him from the wrong side. The other motorcycle, with a rider and a pillion, rams the man's bike with such force that it goes and hits another two-wheeler - whose rider was driving slowly and on the right side.

The man who started off the chain of events by crossing the divider can be seen getting up and walking towards the wreckage of the two other bikes - where two other men stand up as well - before turning back.

Police said one person has been killed in the accident and two suffered serious injuries. The injured people have been referred to the Patna Medical College and Hospital, where their condition is said to be critical.