NDTVBusinessहिन्दीMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechHOPAutoAppsTrainsArt
Live TVTop StoriesVideoScheduleOpinionFAQsCommentPhotosTweets

#ModiMatBanao To #PappuDiwas: April 1st Turns Political War Of Insults

From slickly produced video campaigns to a satirical manifesto, parties and their supporters spared no effort to deride each other.

All India | Edited by | Updated: April 01, 2019 23:05 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
#ModiMatBanao To #PappuDiwas: April 1st Turns Political War Of Insults

April Fool's Day: The Congress took out a demoonstration to mock the BJP in Mumbai.


New Delhi: 

April Fool's Day, usually a nightmare for unsuspecting people falling prey to pranks, became the stage for political ridicule as both the BJP and Congress trended competing campaigns in an effort to see who could score more points at the other's expense ahead of elections starting next week.

From slickly produced video campaigns to a satirical manifesto, parties and their supporters spared no effort to deride each other. While the BJP ran a campaign with the hashtag #PappuDiwas, the Congress and its supporters unleashed an onslaught of insults under #ModiMatBanao, #FekuKaTimeJaayega and #FekuDiwas.

The Congress, meanwhile, ran a number of campaigns, poking fun at the Prime Minister.

Other opposition parties also attacked the BJP.

Meanwhile, the student wing of the Congress, NSUI, and the BJP-backed ABVP also had a go at each other.

The Congress-affiliated students' outfit wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to declare April 1 as "Modi Fools Day". It said, in the last five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "fooled the people of the country" and "played" with its future.

Hitting back, ABVP's Shakti Singh, who is also the Delhi University Students' Union president, said the NSUI has always done the job of fooling students and the Congress has been fooling the country. "Rahul Gandhi has been declared national fool," he said.



Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

April Fool's DayCongressBJP
................... Advertisement ...................
................... Advertisement ...................

................................ Advertisement ................................