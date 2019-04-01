ModiMatBanao To #PappuDiwas: April 1st Turns Political War Of Insults

April Fool's Day: The Congress took out a demoonstration to mock the BJP in Mumbai.

April Fool's Day, usually a nightmare for unsuspecting people falling prey to pranks, became the stage for political ridicule as both the BJP and Congress trended competing campaigns in an effort to see who could score more points at the other's expense ahead of elections starting next week.

From slickly produced video campaigns to a satirical manifesto, parties and their supporters spared no effort to deride each other. While the BJP ran a campaign with the hashtag #PappuDiwas, the Congress and its supporters unleashed an onslaught of insults under #ModiMatBanao, #FekuKaTimeJaayega and #FekuDiwas.

Wishing u all a very Happy #PappuDiwas .



A family that fooled the Nation, Karma hit them back & they gave birth to fool kid 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/BfyvVhxvcI — 🇮🇳 Chowkidar Pradeep Kumar 🇮🇳 (@smpradeepk2272) April 1, 2019

Please do not post long April Fool messages tomorrow. Just write "72000" we will understand instantly.



#PappuDiwaspic.twitter.com/EITPhMCaGB — Chowkidar Manish Sharma (@ManishS_SG) April 1, 2019

The Congress, meanwhile, ran a number of campaigns, poking fun at the Prime Minister.

They really have put in a lot of thought. Take a closer look. #ModiMatBanaopic.twitter.com/FvtiE8jEd2 — Congress (@INCIndia) April 1, 2019

Public knows who is right who is wrong #FekuKaTimeJaayega

pic.twitter.com/a7IZoyVLH4 — vipul. (@Vipultweets_) April 1, 2019

Other opposition parties also attacked the BJP.

Happy April 'फूल' Day Modi Ji 😊



This day is also celebrated as #FekuDay worldwide from 2014. #AprilFoolDaypic.twitter.com/Wo2ZHSY31U — NCP (@NCPspeaks) April 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the student wing of the Congress, NSUI, and the BJP-backed ABVP also had a go at each other.

The Congress-affiliated students' outfit wrote letters to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to declare April 1 as "Modi Fools Day". It said, in the last five years Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "fooled the people of the country" and "played" with its future.

Hitting back, ABVP's Shakti Singh, who is also the Delhi University Students' Union president, said the NSUI has always done the job of fooling students and the Congress has been fooling the country. "Rahul Gandhi has been declared national fool," he said.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.