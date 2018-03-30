April Fool's Day 2018: Origin And History April 1 is the April Fool's Day, also called the All Fool's Day.

Jokes, hoaxes, harmless pranks, foolish fun and a day to celebrate just that! April 1 is the April Fool's Day, also called the All Fool's Day. Ever wondered how the day was originated? Here's the popular story - One of the earliest and first recorded instance of April 1 as fool's day was in Geoffrey Chaucer's The Canterbury Tales. According to reports, New Year's Day would be celebrated around April. In 1582, the Gregorian Calendar was introduced by Pope Gregory XIII which made celebrated January 1 as the New Year's Day. However, many refused to accept it and continued to celebrate New Year's Day in April. Others started mocking those refusing to accept January 1 as New Year's Day and would send them on "fool's errands", which is how, the practice of April Fools' day caught on.



Other instances link April Fools' Day to ancient Roman festival Hilaria, where people would dress up in disguises and enjoy the spring.



In India, there have been numerous references to April Fools' Day in cinema and popular literature and people look for ways and pranks to fool their friends, colleagues and neighbours. Once the target victim falls for the prank, the prankster shouts out loud "April fool"! Once caught in the trap, the person earns the 'fool's tag', the one he/she cannot proudly flaunt! One of the most popular sons on April Fool's Day is Mohammed Rafi's 'April fool banaya toh unko gussa aaya'! As you croon it, plan your pranks, but ensure they are harmless and a caution - beware!



