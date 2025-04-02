How Zepto Pranked Customers With Childhood Nostalgia On April Fool's Day

They came, they clicked and they realised they had been fooled. Quick-commerce platform Zepto took a perfect April Fool's Day opportunity and played a clever prank on its users. It featured discontinued snacks, making many believe their favourite treats were back.

A woman shared a video on Instagram with the caption, "I got excited for nothing! Zepto this hurt so bad."

The clip starts with, "I thought nothing could hurt me anymore, and then Zepto decided to do this." She then showed Zepto which introduced a new section called "The Grand Comeback."

It featured discontinued snacks such as Cadbury's Bytes, Hippo Chips, and Cheetos Tazo Edition, making people believe they could buy them again and relive childhood memories.

She, all excited, then clicks on Hippo Chips to add them to her cart. A message pops up, "You've Been Fooled!" It then showed, "Happy April Fool's Day," followed by "Go prank your friends now."

The video quickly went viral online, leaving many nostalgic.

One user shared a similar experience in the comment section. She wrote, "I opened Cheetos, which I remember eating in my childhood. I was so eager to order, and then boom, it was a prank."

Another commented, "Never gonna forgive Zepto. I literally die to eat hippo chips."

A third user wrote, "This would have made me cry for sure."

This was not the first time a platform pulled off such a prank. In 2023, Swiggy pranked its customers on April Fool's Day by featuring Cadbury Bytes on its platform.

Hippo Chips, owned by Parle, was discontinued in 2014 and Cadbury Bytes, a crispy chocolate-filled snack, was discontinued in 2011. A limited-edition variant of Cheetos called Cheetos Tazo Edition also disappeared from the market in the early 2000s.