'Appropriate To Step Down': MJ Akbar's Full Statement

#MeToo: Junior foreign minister and former editor MJ Akbar has resigned from his post

Union Minister MJ Akbar, who is facing multiple sex harassment charges, has resigned. Mr Akbar has filed a defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani, one of the 20 women who has accused him of sex harassment, after the #MeToo movement in India started gaining traction.

Here's the full statement of MJ Akbar's resignation:

Since I have decided to seek justice in a court of law in my personal capacity, I deem it appropriate to step down from office and challenge false accusations levied against me, also in a personal capacity.

I have, therefore, tendered my resignation from the office of Minister of State for External Affairs.

I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and to the external Affair Minister Smt Sushma Swaraj for the opportunity they gave me to serve my country.

