Apple To Build 78,000 Homes For Employees In India

Apple is doubling down on its commitment to its expansion in India with plans to build over 78,000 homes for its employees. Suppliers like Foxconn, Tata, and Salcomp will spearhead the project, partially funded by Indian governments, as per ET.

The plan aims to build over 78,000 housing units, making it the largest private sector initiative of its kind. Tamil Nadu is set to receive the bulk of these units, around 58,000, owing to the state hosting Foxconn's largest iPhone manufacturing plant in the country. With a workforce of 41,000 employees, Foxconn boasts a workforce where 75% are women.

Key stakeholders of this project are the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu (SIPCOT), Tata Group, and SPR India. These entities are contributing funds and resources to ensure the timely completion of the project.

Tata Electronics is building 11,500 units for its employees in Hosur, focusing on manufacturing iPhone enclosures for both local and international markets. Salcomp, known for producing power adaptors, enclosures, and magnetics for Apple products, will also use 3,969 housing units. The goal is to complete the construction of the houses by March 31, 2025.

The houses are primarily for the female workers who need to travel long distances every day for work in the factories. These young women, aged 19-24, constitute a significant portion of the factory workforce. Currently, many of them have to deal with long commutes to reach their workplace. Apple aims to support these employees by building houses near the workplace.

The housing facility by Apple in India also means more hiring, increased production, and a stronger foothold in the country.