'Apple Advisory In 150 Nations': Centre On Opposition's Hacking Attempt Charge

The government has dismissed some opposition MPs' claims of "state-sponsored" attackers trying to hack into their iPhones and hit out at "compulsive critics" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling BJP. Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pointed out Apple had said that its "threat notifications" had also been issued in 150 countries and that it is possible some be "false alarms".

Mr Vaishnaw also said the government had ordered a detailed investigation into these messages, and urged those who had received them and Apple to cooperate.