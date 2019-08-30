Appeal To Cancel Karti Chidambaram's Aide's Bail To Be Heard In December

Karti, P Chidambaram, Bhaskararaman are accused in the money laundering case.

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will hear in December the Enforcement Directorate's request seeking the cancellation of bail of Karti Chidambaram's chartered accountant S Bhaskararaman in connection with the INX Media case.

The Enforcement Directorate informed Justice Manoj Kumar Ohri that the Supreme Court reserved its order for September 5 on former finance minister P Chidambaram's petition challenging the Delhi High Court's decision to dismiss his anticipatory bail plea.

Karti, his father P Chidambaram and Mr Bhaskararaman are accused in the money laundering case.

The central government standing counsel Amit Mahajan, representing the ED, urged the court to take up the matter only after the Supreme Court passes order on P Chidambaram's request as it relates to the same case.

The high court listed the matter for further hearing on December 5.

The court had on April 10 last year sought response of Mr Bhaskararaman on the ED's petition seeking cancellation of the bail granted to him by a special court in March 2018, in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

Mr Chidambaram has challenged in the Supreme Court, the August 20 order of the high court dismissing his anticipatory bail plea in the INX Media cases lodged by the CBI and ED. He was arrested on August 21 and is currently in the CBI's custody.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce on September 5 its order on Mr Chidambaram's petition in the ED case.

In the high court, the ED has challenged the special court's March 13, 2018 order granting bail to Mr Bhaskararaman, who was accused of assisting Karti to manage his alleged "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

"He committed a serious crime and has not cooperated with investigation. The investigation conducted so far shows deep involvement of the accused in committing the offence of money laundering and shielding other accused persons who are part of the deep- rooted conspiracy," the ED said in its plea.

Mr Bhaskararaman was granted bail, with the special court saying there were no specific allegations against him except that he aided Karti in committing the crime.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.