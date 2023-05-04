Appeal Seeking Ban On 'The Kerala Story' Dismissed By Madras High Court

An appeal seeking a ban on the controversial movie "The Kerala Story" has been dismissed by the Madras High Court. The decision came a day after the Supreme Court refused to entertain a string of petitions including one filed by the Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, against the film's release. Amid concern that the movie may cause hatred and enmity in society, and the top court had asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

The film, due to be released tomorrow, is about alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, after which they are inducted into the terrorist outfit Islamic State or ISIS.

Starring Adah Sharma, the film written and directed by Sudipto Sen, is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

The ruling Left Front in Kerala has argued that the film humiliates the southern state and will spread communal hatred. It is a false portrayal of Kerala and there is an ulterior motive behind it, the ruling Left and the opposition Congress have alleged.

The Democratic Youth Federation of India, the youth wing of the CPM, has lodged a complaint with the state police chief, seeking legal action against the movie's producer and director.

The complaint alleges that movie, portraying some among the Muslim community as ISIS terrorists, would create communal divisions in the society and cause riots.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court refused to entertain a petition challenging the film board certification granted to the movie. It also refused to direct the Kerala High Court to hear the appeals as a priority.

Pointing out that the certification has already been given, a bench led by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said, "You must think of the actors, producer... they have all put in their labour. You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark".

A promo of the film that claimed 32,000 women from Kerala had joined ISIS has been changed to "true stories of three young girls from different parts of Kerala," after the film's producers faced criticism for wrongly projecting facts.