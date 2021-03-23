App Claims "Speak English As Fluently As Shashi Tharoor". His Response

Shashi Tharoor shared a screenshot of an ad that had a picture of him and read 'Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor'

App Claims 'Speak English As Fluently As Shashi Tharoor'. His Response

Shashi Tharoor has said that he does not endorse any such learning applications. (FILE)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has threatened legal action against an English learning app for using his name and photo without permission to promote their course. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, through a tweet, has said that he does not endorse any such learning applications.

The 65-year-old shared a screenshot of the advertisement by Blackboard Radio, an English language learning app, that had a picture of him and read 'Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor.'

Mr Tharoor said that his attention was drawn to it by many students who were misled by this app.

His tweet has drawn mixed reactions on the social media platform. Some users pointed out that the application was not saying that Mr Tharoor is endorsing their lessons, it is just using his picture as an example, while others said that he Tharoor should actually start English lessons online.

Commenting on the tweet, a user said that his understanding of the ad is that the company is praising Mr Tharoor's exemplary speaking skills and trying to encourage young people to become accomplished speakers of the English language.

Some even called Tharoor an "icon" for those who want to speak English fluently. 

Besides being a political leader, Mr Tharoor is popular for  his best-selling books like The Great Indian Novel, An Era of Darkness, Why I am a Hindu and many more. 