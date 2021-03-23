App Claims 'Speak English As Fluently As Shashi Tharoor'. His Response

Shashi Tharoor has said that he does not endorse any such learning applications. (FILE)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has threatened legal action against an English learning app for using his name and photo without permission to promote their course. The Thiruvananthapuram MP, through a tweet, has said that he does not endorse any such learning applications.

The 65-year-old shared a screenshot of the advertisement by Blackboard Radio, an English language learning app, that had a picture of him and read 'Speak English as fluently as Shashi Tharoor.'

This has been drawn to my attention by many unwitting students who were misled by this app. I wish to make it clear that I have NO connection to this app &have NOT endorsed it in any way. I will take legal action to stop the misuse of my name & image for commercial purposes. pic.twitter.com/C2dZhP47dd — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 22, 2021

Mr Tharoor said that his attention was drawn to it by many students who were misled by this app.

His tweet has drawn mixed reactions on the social media platform. Some users pointed out that the application was not saying that Mr Tharoor is endorsing their lessons, it is just using his picture as an example, while others said that he Tharoor should actually start English lessons online.

There is no mention that the advertisement is endorsed by you. Given as an example. Not to malign you. — Agasthyakoodan (@hillvalley12) March 23, 2021

You should start one. — SHANMUGANATHAN (@shanmu_14) March 23, 2021

Commenting on the tweet, a user said that his understanding of the ad is that the company is praising Mr Tharoor's exemplary speaking skills and trying to encourage young people to become accomplished speakers of the English language.

To my mind they are praising your exemplary speaking skills and trying to encourage young people to become accomplished speakers of the English language like you..you have mastered the language and you are undoubtedly a role model for all of us. — MRITYUNJAY KUMAR MISHRAJEE (@KumarMishrajee) March 23, 2021

Some even called Tharoor an "icon" for those who want to speak English fluently.

Damn, I wanted to speak English as fluently as you! — Bharat_UK (@bharat_uk) March 22, 2021

But the real question how can we speak English like Shahi Tharoor.. that only you can answer sir. — Tejveer Singh (@tejveersingh171) March 22, 2021

Besides being a political leader, Mr Tharoor is popular for his best-selling books like The Great Indian Novel, An Era of Darkness, Why I am a Hindu and many more.